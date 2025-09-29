- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HLLY-WT: Holley Inc Warrants
HLLY-WT exchange rate has changed by -2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0981 and at a high of 0.1122.
Follow Holley Inc Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HLLY-WT stock price today?
Holley Inc Warrants stock is priced at 0.1092 today. It trades within -2.93%, yesterday's close was 0.1125, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of HLLY-WT shows these updates.
Does Holley Inc Warrants stock pay dividends?
Holley Inc Warrants is currently valued at 0.1092. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 98.55% and USD. View the chart live to track HLLY-WT movements.
How to buy HLLY-WT stock?
You can buy Holley Inc Warrants shares at the current price of 0.1092. Orders are usually placed near 0.1092 or 0.1122, while 5 and -2.67% show market activity. Follow HLLY-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HLLY-WT stock?
Investing in Holley Inc Warrants involves considering the yearly range 0.0300 - 0.2250 and current price 0.1092. Many compare 5.51% and 105.65% before placing orders at 0.1092 or 0.1122. Explore the HLLY-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Holley Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Holley Inc. in the past year was 0.2250. Within 0.0300 - 0.2250, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1125 helps spot resistance levels. Track Holley Inc Warrants performance using the live chart.
What are Holley Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Holley Inc. (HLLY-WT) over the year was 0.0300. Comparing it with the current 0.1092 and 0.0300 - 0.2250 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HLLY-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HLLY-WT stock split?
Holley Inc Warrants has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1125, and 98.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1125
- Open
- 0.1122
- Bid
- 0.1092
- Ask
- 0.1122
- Low
- 0.0981
- High
- 0.1122
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -2.93%
- Month Change
- 5.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 105.65%
- Year Change
- 98.55%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev