- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIDE: Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
HIDE exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.34 and at a high of 24.42.
Follow Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for HIDE
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIDE stock price today?
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock is priced at 24.35 today. It trades within 24.34 - 24.42, yesterday's close was 24.29, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of HIDE shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF is currently valued at 24.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.10% and USD. View the chart live to track HIDE movements.
How to buy HIDE stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF shares at the current price of 24.35. Orders are usually placed near 24.35 or 24.65, while 43 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow HIDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIDE stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.68 - 24.70 and current price 24.35. Many compare 0.00% and 1.59% before placing orders at 24.35 or 24.65. Explore the HIDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF in the past year was 24.70. Within 22.68 - 24.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (HIDE) over the year was 22.68. Comparing it with the current 24.35 and 22.68 - 24.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIDE stock split?
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.29, and 6.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.29
- Open
- 24.36
- Bid
- 24.35
- Ask
- 24.65
- Low
- 24.34
- High
- 24.42
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.59%
- Year Change
- 6.10%