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HIDE: Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

24.35 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIDE exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.34 and at a high of 24.42.

Follow Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for HIDE

PerfomanceDashboard
Andrei Koval
5 (7)
Utilities
PerformanceDashboard — Advanced Trade Analytics for MT5 PerformanceDashboard is a lightweight indicator designed to analyze trading performance directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history. It allows you to evaluate multiple Expert Advisors (EAs) simultaneously using Magic Numbers, providing clear and structured insights into your trading results. USER GUIDE Key Features Multi-Strategy Analysis Automatic Magic Number detection Manual Magic Number input EA identification from trade and order
FREE
Session Range Boxes
Krzysztof Karleszko
Indicators
1. What Is SessionsScope? SessionsScope is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that maps every major trading session directly onto your chart — and tells you, at a glance, exactly where each session started, ended, and how far price moved inside it. Every day the forex market moves through four distinct windows: Asia, Frankfurt, London, and New York. Each session has its own character, its own range, and its own relationship to the sessions that came before it. The high of the A
FREE
FXmans Position Calculator
Emir Arabghannad
Indicators
The  FXmans Position Calculator  is a high-precision trading tool designed for algorithmic risk management. Below is an explanation of its core components and functions in English: 1. Risk Management Engine The indicator calculates your position size based on the specific risk you are willing to take per trade. Risk Mode: You can toggle between Percent (a fixed percentage of your account balance) or Fixed USD (a static dollar amount). R/R Ratio: This determines where your Take Profit (TP) level
FREE
Dynamic Balance Matrix
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Indicators
DYNAMIC BALANCE MATRIX (SK Edition) — The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Analytical Engine DYNAMIC BALANCE MATRIX is a professional-grade decision-making tool. This indicator acts as your "Control Tower," scanning up to 21 timeframes simultaneously and condensing market dynamics into a single, actionable numerical value — the Total Score . Interface & Control Buttons Timeframe Buttons (M1-MN1): Click to "Pin" a timeframe. Only active (selected) timeframes contribute to the Total Score . MENU / H
FREE
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicators
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 This is a custom indicator created for MT5 platform to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT5's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboar
SCM VProfile FIBO Circle
Chusak Sarekul
Indicators
https://youtu.be/WFQaaQ4EJWQ    ENG VERS. Volume Profile Ultimate v1.17 – คุณสมบัติล่าสุด (Latest Features) ภาษาไทย (Thai) หมวดหมู่ คุณสมบัติ ป้องกันกราฟค้าง ตรวจจับกราฟนิ่ง (Tick ไม่เคลื่อนที่) และการคำนวณค้างอัตโนมัติ กู้คืนอัตโนมัติ เมื่อตรวจพบการค้าง ระบบจะล้างออบเจ็กต์ รีเซ็ตการคำนวณ และสร้างใหม่เอง ️ จำกัดความถี่การอัปเดต การตรวจจับโซนจะทำทุก 10–30 วินาที (ไม่ใช่ทุกครั้งที่แท่งเคลื่อน) ลดภาระ CPU จัดการออบเจ็กต์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สร้างและลบ Fibo / Circle / Zone เฉพาะที่จำเป็น,
Historical Similarity Matcher
Giorgi Samkharadze
Indicators
Historical Similarity Matcher Indicator (HI.SI.MA) Try it free today — demo version now available!   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167114 Overview The Historical Similarity Matcher is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It scans historical price data to find segments that show statistical similarity to a user-selected reference period on the chart.
Trade Planner Risk Calculator Panel MT5
Thomas Edelbroek
Utilities
SMT Trade Planner is a professional on-chart risk calculator and trade execution panel for MetaTrader. It calculates lot sizes based on your risk settings, displays visual Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines that you can drag directly on the chart, validates your trade against configurable risk rules, and lets you execute trades with one click.   How it works Attach the Trade Planner to any chart. The panel displays your account information and a set of quick-select risk buttons. Three horizo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HIDE stock price today?

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock is priced at 24.35 today. It trades within 24.34 - 24.42, yesterday's close was 24.29, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of HIDE shows these updates.

Does Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock pay dividends?

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF is currently valued at 24.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.10% and USD. View the chart live to track HIDE movements.

How to buy HIDE stock?

You can buy Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF shares at the current price of 24.35. Orders are usually placed near 24.35 or 24.65, while 43 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow HIDE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HIDE stock?

Investing in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.68 - 24.70 and current price 24.35. Many compare 0.00% and 1.59% before placing orders at 24.35 or 24.65. Explore the HIDE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF in the past year was 24.70. Within 22.68 - 24.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (HIDE) over the year was 22.68. Comparing it with the current 24.35 and 22.68 - 24.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIDE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HIDE stock split?

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.29, and 6.10% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.34 24.42
Year Range
22.68 24.70
Previous Close
24.29
Open
24.36
Bid
24.35
Ask
24.65
Low
24.34
High
24.42
Volume
43
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
1.59%
Year Change
6.10%
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