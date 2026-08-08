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HARD: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No
HARD exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.99 and at a high of 30.27.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for HARD
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HARD stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock is priced at 29.99 today. It trades within 29.99 - 30.27, yesterday's close was 30.32, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of HARD shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No is currently valued at 29.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.95% and USD. View the chart live to track HARD movements.
How to buy HARD stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No shares at the current price of 29.99. Orders are usually placed near 29.99 or 30.29, while 8 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow HARD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HARD stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 37.26 and current price 29.99. Many compare -1.06% and -9.64% before placing orders at 29.99 or 30.29. Explore the HARD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No in the past year was 37.26. Within 28.85 - 37.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No (HARD) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 29.99 and 28.85 - 37.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HARD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HARD stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.32, and -6.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.32
- Open
- 30.27
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- Low
- 29.99
- High
- 30.27
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.64%
- Year Change
- -6.95%