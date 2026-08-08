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HARD: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No

29.99 USD 0.33 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HARD exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.99 and at a high of 30.27.

Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for HARD

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NO GRID  |  NO MARTINGALE  |  NO AVERAGING  |  HARD STOP LOSS ON EVERY TRADE Existing users: Please update to the latest version (v3.70). Older versions do not include the new pullback recovery system, slippage filters, and Strategy 4–5 update AuRange Hunter EA — Full Breakout System for XAUUSD AuRange Hunter is a professional-grade breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It is the complete, fully configurable version of the Aurum Ra Gold EA — engineered for traders who dem
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Indicators
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Markov Chain Gold Pro
Fatih Yayli
Experts
HOW TO BACKTEST (UNLOCK THE FULL POTENTIAL) The default settings are optimized for fast validation speed. To replicate the high-accuracy results shown in the screenshots, please configure the Strategy Tester as follows: IMPORTANT WARNING: SALES CLOSURE Once we reach the target user cap at the final price level, sales will be PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED to prevent strategy dilution. Secure your license now before the price increases or sales close forever. --------------------------------------
Copy trading EA
Dimitar Shuytsov
Experts
# DS_Copy_EA - User Description DS_Copy_EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that copies trades between MT5 terminals running on the same machine. One EA instance acts as a **Provider** (signal source) and another acts as a **Receiver** (copier). The mode is selected in the EA settings. **How it works:** 1. The **Provider** publishes its open positions internally every 500ms 2. The **Receiver** reads every 1 second, detects new/changed/closed positions, and mirrors them on its own account 3. I
Blaze Synchro MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Experts
Blaze Synchro EA is a fully automated RSI grid scalping system for M1 charts. Version 2.0 is a complete risk overhaul: the proven entry engine is unchanged, but it now trades behind an always-on hard protection layer and ships with EIGHT optimized, cross-model-verified presets for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD - a Safe and an Aggressive variant per pair. The EA enters on RSI extremes (configurable levels and period, double ATR volatility filter), manages positions as a basket with a lot-we
Baxia Golden Shell Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
BAXIA GOLDEN-SHELL MECH AI  Asymmetric Zero-Point Equilibrium Grid (No SL) Baxia Golden-Shell Mech  is an ultra-premium, highly durable Expert Advisor built for extreme market conditions. Inspired by the Chinese mythical Dragon-Turtle (Baxia)—a creature known for its impenetrable shell and ability to carry massive weight—this EA is designed to absorb market drawdowns and turn them into profit using "Zero-Point" mathematics. Traditional Stop Losses ensure that you lose money. Baxia replaces tr
Midas Quantum Split Gold Mech
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MIDAS QUANTUM-SPLIT GOLD MECH AI   Hex-Split Execution & Golden Touch Overlap Recovery Midas Quantum-Split Gold Mech  is an ultra-premium Expert Advisor built specifically for the XAUUSD market. Inspired by King Midas and his mythical "Golden Touch", this EA is designed to pass Prop Firm evaluations by strictly managing drawdown and turning even bad trades into gold. Unlike standard grid EAs that open massive, risky positions when the market goes against you, Midas uses an institutional techn
Plutus Golden Vault Mech
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PLUTUS GOLDEN-VAULT MECH AI  Single-Shot Probability Engine & Safe Recovery Protocol Plutus Golden-Vault Mech  is an ultra-secure, highly precise Expert Advisor designed for traders and Prop Firm candidates who despise Grid and Martingale systems. Inspired by Plutus, the Greek God of Wealth and protector of the golden vault, this EA is built on the philosophy of "Quality over Quantity". If you are tired of EAs that open 20 trades at once and hold your account hostage in deep drawdown, Plutus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HARD stock price today?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock is priced at 29.99 today. It trades within 29.99 - 30.27, yesterday's close was 30.32, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of HARD shows these updates.

Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock pay dividends?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No is currently valued at 29.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.95% and USD. View the chart live to track HARD movements.

How to buy HARD stock?

You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No shares at the current price of 29.99. Orders are usually placed near 29.99 or 30.29, while 8 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow HARD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HARD stock?

Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 37.26 and current price 29.99. Many compare -1.06% and -9.64% before placing orders at 29.99 or 30.29. Explore the HARD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock highest prices?

The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No in the past year was 37.26. Within 28.85 - 37.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No (HARD) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 29.99 and 28.85 - 37.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HARD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HARD stock split?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Commodities Strategy No has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.32, and -6.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.99 30.27
Year Range
28.85 37.26
Previous Close
30.32
Open
30.27
Bid
29.99
Ask
30.29
Low
29.99
High
30.27
Volume
8
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
-1.06%
6 Months Change
-9.64%
Year Change
-6.95%
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