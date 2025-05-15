Currencies / GTBP
GTBP: GT Biopharma Inc
0.83 USD 0.03 (3.75%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GTBP exchange rate has changed by 3.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.80 and at a high of 0.85.
Follow GT Biopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTBP News
- GT Biopharma begins dosing in cohort 3 of cancer treatment trial
- GT Biopharma appoints David Mun-Gavin to board of directors
- GT Biopharma advances to next trial phase for cancer therapy
- EXCLUSIVE: GT Biopharma Advances Relapsed Blood Cancer Therapy Trial To Cohort 2 After Promising Early Safety Results - GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)
- GT Biopharma appoints new board member
Daily Range
0.80 0.85
Year Range
0.63 4.10
- Previous Close
- 0.80
- Open
- 0.80
- Bid
- 0.83
- Ask
- 1.13
- Low
- 0.80
- High
- 0.85
- Volume
- 301
- Daily Change
- 3.75%
- Month Change
- -10.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -60.48%
- Year Change
- -64.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev