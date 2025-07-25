- Overview
GSSC: GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
GSSC exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.66 and at a high of 75.70.
Follow GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GSSC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSSC stock price today?
GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 74.74 today. It trades within 74.66 - 75.70, yesterday's close was 75.72, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of GSSC shows these updates.
Does GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 74.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.78% and USD. View the chart live to track GSSC movements.
How to buy GSSC stock?
You can buy GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 74.74. Orders are usually placed near 74.74 or 75.04, while 24 and -1.27% show market activity. Follow GSSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSSC stock?
Investing in GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.91 - 77.20 and current price 74.74. Many compare 0.12% and 20.92% before placing orders at 74.74 or 75.04. Explore the GSSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 77.20. Within 54.91 - 77.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) over the year was 54.91. Comparing it with the current 74.74 and 54.91 - 77.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSSC stock split?
GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.72, and 8.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.72
- Open
- 75.70
- Bid
- 74.74
- Ask
- 75.04
- Low
- 74.66
- High
- 75.70
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -1.29%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.92%
- Year Change
- 8.78%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B