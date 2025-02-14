Currencies / GOSS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc
3.20 USD 0.02 (0.63%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOSS exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.06 and at a high of 3.29.
Follow Gossamer Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOSS News
- Gossamer Bio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright with $10 price target
- Street Calls of the Week
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Gossamer Bio stock
- Gossamer Bio stock rating upgraded by UBS on PAH trial optimism
- This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - HP (NYSE:HPQ), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Gossamer Bio: A Critical Year Ahead (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Gossamer Bio stock at $10
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GSK (GSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Miggo Unveils VulnDB: A Predictive Vulnerability Database Built for the Real World of Application Security
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Gossamer Bio Announces Completion of Enrollment in Registrational Phase 3 PROSERA Study for the Treatment of PAH
- Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on Gossamer Bio stock
- Earnings call transcript: Gossamer Bio exceeds Q1 2025 revenue forecasts
- Gossamer Bio Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update, Including Closure of New Patient Screening in Phase 3 PROSERA Study
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Gossamer Bio shares rise on Q4 earnings beat
- Gossamer Bio Is A Good Speculative 'Buy' On Seralutinib For PAH And PH-ILD (NASDAQ:GOSS)
Daily Range
3.06 3.29
Year Range
0.66 3.60
- Previous Close
- 3.18
- Open
- 3.20
- Bid
- 3.20
- Ask
- 3.50
- Low
- 3.06
- High
- 3.29
- Volume
- 5.908 K
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 32.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 178.26%
- Year Change
- 233.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%