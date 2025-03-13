QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GOSS
Tornare a Azioni

GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc

3.05 USD 0.03 (0.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOSS ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.94 e ad un massimo di 3.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Gossamer Bio Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOSS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.94 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.66 3.60
Chiusura Precedente
3.08
Apertura
3.13
Bid
3.05
Ask
3.35
Minimo
2.94
Massimo
3.18
Volume
4.907 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
26.03%
Variazione Semestrale
165.22%
Variazione Annuale
217.71%
20 settembre, sabato