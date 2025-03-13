Valute / GOSS
GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc
3.05 USD 0.03 (0.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOSS ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.94 e ad un massimo di 3.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Gossamer Bio Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.94 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.66 3.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.08
- Apertura
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- Minimo
- 2.94
- Massimo
- 3.18
- Volume
- 4.907 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 165.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 217.71%
20 settembre, sabato