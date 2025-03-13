KurseKategorien
GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc

3.14 USD 0.06 (1.95%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GOSS hat sich für heute um 1.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.16 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gossamer Bio Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

GOSS News

Tagesspanne
3.12 3.16
Jahresspanne
0.66 3.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.08
Eröffnung
3.13
Bid
3.14
Ask
3.44
Tief
3.12
Hoch
3.16
Volumen
143
Tagesänderung
1.95%
Monatsänderung
29.75%
6-Monatsänderung
173.04%
Jahresänderung
227.08%
