GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc
3.14 USD 0.06 (1.95%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GOSS hat sich für heute um 1.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.16 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gossamer Bio Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOSS News
- Gossamer Bio: H.C. Wainwright bestätigt Kaufempfehlung und Kursziel von 10 $
- Gossamer Bio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright with $10 price target
- Street Calls of the Week
- Cantor Fitzgerald bekräftigt "Overweight"-Rating für Gossamer Bio vor entscheidenden Studiendaten
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Gossamer Bio stock
- Gossamer Bio stock rating upgraded by UBS on PAH trial optimism
- This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - HP (NYSE:HPQ), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Gossamer Bio: A Critical Year Ahead (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Gossamer Bio stock at $10
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GSK (GSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Miggo Unveils VulnDB: A Predictive Vulnerability Database Built for the Real World of Application Security
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Gossamer Bio Announces Completion of Enrollment in Registrational Phase 3 PROSERA Study for the Treatment of PAH
- Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on Gossamer Bio stock
- Earnings call transcript: Gossamer Bio exceeds Q1 2025 revenue forecasts
- Gossamer Bio Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update, Including Closure of New Patient Screening in Phase 3 PROSERA Study
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Gossamer Bio shares rise on Q4 earnings beat
Tagesspanne
3.12 3.16
Jahresspanne
0.66 3.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.08
- Eröffnung
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.14
- Ask
- 3.44
- Tief
- 3.12
- Hoch
- 3.16
- Volumen
- 143
- Tagesänderung
- 1.95%
- Monatsänderung
- 29.75%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 173.04%
- Jahresänderung
- 227.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K