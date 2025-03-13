통화 / GOSS
GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc
3.05 USD 0.03 (0.97%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GOSS 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.94이고 고가는 3.18이었습니다.
Gossamer Bio Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GOSS News
- 고세머 바이오, H.C. Wainwright ’매수’ 등급 유지, 목표가 10달러
- Gossamer Bio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright with $10 price target
- 이번 주 월가 분석가들의 주요 전망
- Street Calls of the Week
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Gossamer Bio stock
- Gossamer Bio stock rating upgraded by UBS on PAH trial optimism
- This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - HP (NYSE:HPQ), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Gossamer Bio: A Critical Year Ahead (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Gossamer Bio stock at $10
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Gossamer Bio Announces Completion of Enrollment in Registrational Phase 3 PROSERA Study for the Treatment of PAH
- Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on Gossamer Bio stock
- Earnings call transcript: Gossamer Bio exceeds Q1 2025 revenue forecasts
- Gossamer Bio Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update, Including Closure of New Patient Screening in Phase 3 PROSERA Study
- Gossamer Bio earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Gossamer Bio shares rise on Q4 earnings beat
일일 변동 비율
2.94 3.18
년간 변동
0.66 3.60
- 이전 종가
- 3.08
- 시가
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- 저가
- 2.94
- 고가
- 3.18
- 볼륨
- 4.907 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- 26.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 165.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 217.71%
20 9월, 토요일