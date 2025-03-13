시세섹션
통화 / GOSS
GOSS: Gossamer Bio Inc

3.05 USD 0.03 (0.97%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GOSS 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.94이고 고가는 3.18이었습니다.

Gossamer Bio Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOSS News

일일 변동 비율
2.94 3.18
년간 변동
0.66 3.60
이전 종가
3.08
시가
3.13
Bid
3.05
Ask
3.35
저가
2.94
고가
3.18
볼륨
4.907 K
일일 변동
-0.97%
월 변동
26.03%
6개월 변동
165.22%
년간 변동율
217.71%
