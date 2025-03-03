Currencies / GLL
GLL: ProShares UltraShort Gold
18.13 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLL exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.00 and at a high of 18.24.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Gold dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.00 18.24
Year Range
10.39 22.99
- Previous Close
- 18.19
- Open
- 18.08
- Bid
- 18.13
- Ask
- 18.43
- Low
- 18.00
- High
- 18.24
- Volume
- 556
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- -9.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.43%
- Year Change
- 6.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%