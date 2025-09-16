QuotesSections
Currencies / GEGGL
Back to US Stock Market

GEGGL: Great Elm Group Inc - 7.25% Notes due 2027

24.4995 USD 0.2005 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GEGGL exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3700 and at a high of 24.7500.

Follow Great Elm Group Inc - 7.25% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
24.3700 24.7500
Year Range
20.8400 24.9900
Previous Close
24.7000
Open
24.3700
Bid
24.4995
Ask
24.5025
Low
24.3700
High
24.7500
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.81%
Month Change
2.15%
6 Months Change
4.96%
Year Change
2.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%