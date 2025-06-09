QuotesSections
Currencies / GAL
GAL: SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

49.29 USD 0.12 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GAL exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.29 and at a high of 49.52.

Follow SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.29 49.52
Year Range
41.35 49.52
Previous Close
49.41
Open
49.51
Bid
49.29
Ask
49.59
Low
49.29
High
49.52
Volume
21
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
2.88%
6 Months Change
9.95%
Year Change
8.64%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%