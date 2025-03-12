Currencies / GAINZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GAINZ: Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028
23.89 USD 0.08 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GAINZ exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 23.90.
Follow Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAINZ News
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Yield Hunting Part 30—Over 7% From Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Gladstone's Common Vs. Bonds: Who Will Win? (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- New Income Opportunities And Stress-Testing Our 2025 Playbook
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 BDC Peers - Part 2 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Yield Hunting Part 13: GAIN's Baby Bond Gives Us 7%+ YTM. (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 Peers - Part 1 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
Daily Range
23.73 23.90
Year Range
22.21 24.15
- Previous Close
- 23.81
- Open
- 23.73
- Bid
- 23.89
- Ask
- 24.19
- Low
- 23.73
- High
- 23.90
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.49%
- Year Change
- -0.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%