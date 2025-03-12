QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GAINZ
Tornare a Azioni

GAINZ: Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028

23.96 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAINZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.85 e ad un massimo di 23.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAINZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.85 23.98
Intervallo Annuale
22.21 24.15
Chiusura Precedente
23.97
Apertura
23.98
Bid
23.96
Ask
24.26
Minimo
23.85
Massimo
23.98
Volume
10
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
1.70%
Variazione Semestrale
2.79%
Variazione Annuale
-0.17%
20 settembre, sabato