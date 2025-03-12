Valute / GAINZ
GAINZ: Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028
23.96 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GAINZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.85 e ad un massimo di 23.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Investment Corporation - 4.875% Notes due 2028. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GAINZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.85 23.98
Intervallo Annuale
22.21 24.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.97
- Apertura
- 23.98
- Bid
- 23.96
- Ask
- 24.26
- Minimo
- 23.85
- Massimo
- 23.98
- Volume
- 10
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.17%
20 settembre, sabato