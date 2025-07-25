Currencies / FRAF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FRAF: Franklin Financial Services Corporation
47.44 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FRAF exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.30 and at a high of 47.62.
Follow Franklin Financial Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
47.30 47.62
Year Range
28.01 48.24
- Previous Close
- 47.46
- Open
- 47.30
- Bid
- 47.44
- Ask
- 47.74
- Low
- 47.30
- High
- 47.62
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.26%
- Year Change
- 58.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%