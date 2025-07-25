QuotesSections
FRAF
FRAF: Franklin Financial Services Corporation

47.44 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FRAF exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.30 and at a high of 47.62.

Daily Range
47.30 47.62
Year Range
28.01 48.24
Previous Close
47.46
Open
47.30
Bid
47.44
Ask
47.74
Low
47.30
High
47.62
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
1.67%
6 Months Change
33.26%
Year Change
58.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%