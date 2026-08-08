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FNOV: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November
FNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.63 and at a high of 59.67.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FNOV stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 59.64 today. It trades within 59.63 - 59.67, yesterday's close was 59.49, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of FNOV shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 59.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.14% and USD. View the chart live to track FNOV movements.
How to buy FNOV stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 59.64. Orders are usually placed near 59.64 or 59.94, while 7 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow FNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FNOV stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 51.28 - 59.67 and current price 59.64. Many compare 1.08% and 8.57% before placing orders at 59.64 or 59.94. Explore the FNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 59.67. Within 51.28 - 59.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (FNOV) over the year was 51.28. Comparing it with the current 59.64 and 51.28 - 59.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FNOV stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.49, and 16.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.49
- Open
- 59.67
- Bid
- 59.64
- Ask
- 59.94
- Low
- 59.63
- High
- 59.67
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.57%
- Year Change
- 16.14%