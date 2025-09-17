QuotesSections
Currencies / FIEE
Back to US Stock Market

FIEE

2.9100 USD 0.0191 (0.65%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIEE exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.8111 and at a high of 2.9100.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
2.8111 2.9100
Year Range
2.2500 3.5900
Previous Close
2.9291
Open
2.8330
Bid
2.9100
Ask
2.9130
Low
2.8111
High
2.9100
Volume
11
Daily Change
-0.65%
Month Change
7.38%
6 Months Change
1.75%
Year Change
1.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev