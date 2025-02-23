QuotesSections
FGDL: Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced

49.35 USD 0.25 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGDL exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.12 and at a high of 49.61.

Follow Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.12 49.61
Year Range
34.13 49.61
Previous Close
49.10
Open
49.49
Bid
49.35
Ask
49.65
Low
49.12
High
49.61
Volume
1.788 K
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
5.90%
6 Months Change
17.70%
Year Change
39.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%