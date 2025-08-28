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FENI: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF
FENI exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.63 and at a high of 41.84.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FENI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FENI stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock is priced at 41.75 today. It trades within 41.63 - 41.84, yesterday's close was 41.30, and trading volume reached 2175. The live price chart of FENI shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF is currently valued at 41.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.64% and USD. View the chart live to track FENI movements.
How to buy FENI stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF shares at the current price of 41.75. Orders are usually placed near 41.75 or 42.05, while 2175 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow FENI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FENI stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.74 - 41.84 and current price 41.75. Many compare 2.61% and 5.01% before placing orders at 41.75 or 42.05. Explore the FENI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the past year was 41.84. Within 35.74 - 41.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) over the year was 35.74. Comparing it with the current 41.75 and 35.74 - 41.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FENI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FENI stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.30, and 4.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.30
- Open
- 41.80
- Bid
- 41.75
- Ask
- 42.05
- Low
- 41.63
- High
- 41.84
- Volume
- 2.175 K
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.01%
- Year Change
- 4.64%