EVMT: Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
EVMT exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.26 and at a high of 16.33.
Follow Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVMT stock price today?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 16.33 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 16.30, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EVMT shows these updates.
Does Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 16.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EVMT movements.
How to buy EVMT stock?
You can buy Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 16.33. Orders are usually placed near 16.33 or 16.63, while 2 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow EVMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVMT stock?
Investing in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.30 - 17.02 and current price 16.33. Many compare 4.88% and 5.02% before placing orders at 16.33 or 16.63. Explore the EVMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 17.02. Within 14.30 - 17.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) over the year was 14.30. Comparing it with the current 16.33 and 14.30 - 17.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVMT stock split?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.30, and -2.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.30
- Open
- 16.26
- Bid
- 16.33
- Ask
- 16.63
- Low
- 16.26
- High
- 16.33
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 4.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.02%
- Year Change
- -2.22%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M