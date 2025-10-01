시세섹션
EVMT: Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

16.33 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EVMT 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.26이고 고가는 16.33이었습니다.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EVMT stock price today?

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 16.33 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 16.30, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EVMT shows these updates.

Does Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 16.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EVMT movements.

How to buy EVMT stock?

You can buy Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 16.33. Orders are usually placed near 16.33 or 16.63, while 2 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow EVMT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EVMT stock?

Investing in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.30 - 17.02 and current price 16.33. Many compare 4.88% and 5.02% before placing orders at 16.33 or 16.63. Explore the EVMT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 17.02. Within 14.30 - 17.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) over the year was 14.30. Comparing it with the current 16.33 and 14.30 - 17.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVMT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EVMT stock split?

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.30, and -2.22% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
16.26 16.33
년간 변동
14.30 17.02
이전 종가
16.30
시가
16.26
Bid
16.33
Ask
16.63
저가
16.26
고가
16.33
볼륨
2
일일 변동
0.18%
월 변동
4.88%
6개월 변동
5.02%
년간 변동율
-2.22%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M