EVMT: Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
EVMT 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.26이고 고가는 16.33이었습니다.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EVMT stock price today?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 16.33 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 16.30, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EVMT shows these updates.
Does Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 16.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EVMT movements.
How to buy EVMT stock?
You can buy Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 16.33. Orders are usually placed near 16.33 or 16.63, while 2 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow EVMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVMT stock?
Investing in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.30 - 17.02 and current price 16.33. Many compare 4.88% and 5.02% before placing orders at 16.33 or 16.63. Explore the EVMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 17.02. Within 14.30 - 17.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) over the year was 14.30. Comparing it with the current 16.33 and 14.30 - 17.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVMT stock split?
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.30, and -2.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 16.30
- 시가
- 16.26
- Bid
- 16.33
- Ask
- 16.63
- 저가
- 16.26
- 고가
- 16.33
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.18%
- 월 변동
- 4.88%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M