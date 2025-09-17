QuotesSections
Currencies / EVGOW
EVGOW: EVgo Inc - Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one sha

0.1800 USD 0.0116 (6.89%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EVGOW exchange rate has changed by 6.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1711 and at a high of 0.1850.

Follow EVgo Inc - Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one sha dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1711 0.1850
Year Range
0.1420 1.9900
Previous Close
0.1684
Open
0.1711
Bid
0.1800
Ask
0.1830
Low
0.1711
High
0.1850
Volume
37
Daily Change
6.89%
Month Change
12.43%
6 Months Change
-29.05%
Year Change
-43.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev