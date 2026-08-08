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EUIG: iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF
EUIG exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.96 and at a high of 49.96.
Follow iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is EUIG stock price today?
iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock is priced at 49.96 today. It trades within 49.96 - 49.96, yesterday's close was 49.89, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EUIG shows these updates.
Does iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF is currently valued at 49.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.42% and USD. View the chart live to track EUIG movements.
How to buy EUIG stock?
You can buy iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF shares at the current price of 49.96. Orders are usually placed near 49.96 or 50.26, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EUIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUIG stock?
Investing in iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.38 - 50.79 and current price 49.96. Many compare -0.75% and -0.68% before placing orders at 49.96 or 50.26. Explore the EUIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF in the past year was 50.79. Within 49.38 - 50.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF (EUIG) over the year was 49.38. Comparing it with the current 49.96 and 49.38 - 50.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUIG stock split?
iShares Euro Investment Grade Corporate Bond USD Hedged ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.89, and -0.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.89
- Open
- 49.96
- Bid
- 49.96
- Ask
- 50.26
- Low
- 49.96
- High
- 49.96
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.68%
- Year Change
- -0.42%