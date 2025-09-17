QuotesSections
ESGLW: ESGL Holdings Limited - Warrants

0.1230 USD 0.0025 (1.99%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESGLW exchange rate has changed by -1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0631 and at a high of 0.1240.

Follow ESGL Holdings Limited - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0631 0.1240
Year Range
0.0063 0.1255
Previous Close
0.1255
Open
0.0631
Bid
0.1230
Ask
0.1260
Low
0.0631
High
0.1240
Volume
11
Daily Change
-1.99%
Month Change
33.12%
6 Months Change
969.57%
Year Change
1282.02%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev