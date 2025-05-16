QuotesSections
ESBA
ESBA: Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series ES Operating Partnership Un

7.6400 USD 0.0200 (0.26%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESBA exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.6364 and at a high of 7.9190.

Follow Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series ES Operating Partnership Un dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

ESBA News

Daily Range
7.6364 7.9190
Year Range
6.4000 11.3700
Previous Close
7.6200
Open
7.9190
Bid
7.6400
Ask
7.6430
Low
7.6364
High
7.9190
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
2.90%
6 Months Change
1.43%
Year Change
-30.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%