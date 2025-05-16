Currencies / ESBA
ESBA: Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series ES Operating Partnership Un
7.6400 USD 0.0200 (0.26%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESBA exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.6364 and at a high of 7.9190.
Daily Range
7.6364 7.9190
Year Range
6.4000 11.3700
- Previous Close
- 7.6200
- Open
- 7.9190
- Bid
- 7.6400
- Ask
- 7.6430
- Low
- 7.6364
- High
- 7.9190
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.43%
- Year Change
- -30.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%