ENGNW: enGene Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.7200 USD 0.0006 (0.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENGNW exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.6600 and at a high of 0.7200.

Follow enGene Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.6600 0.7200
Year Range
0.5100 2.7300
Previous Close
0.7194
Open
0.7200
Bid
0.7200
Ask
0.7230
Low
0.6600
High
0.7200
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
3.34%
6 Months Change
19.90%
Year Change
-62.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev