- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMIS: Emisphere Technologies, Inc.
EMIS exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.9308 and at a high of 10.0200.
Follow Emisphere Technologies, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMIS stock price today?
Emisphere Technologies, Inc. stock is priced at 10.0200 today. It trades within 9.9308 - 10.0200, yesterday's close was 9.9664, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EMIS shows these updates.
Does Emisphere Technologies, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Emisphere Technologies, Inc. is currently valued at 10.0200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.11% and USD. View the chart live to track EMIS movements.
How to buy EMIS stock?
You can buy Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.0200. Orders are usually placed near 10.0200 or 10.0230, while 2 and 0.90% show market activity. Follow EMIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMIS stock?
Investing in Emisphere Technologies, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 9.9000 - 10.0200 and current price 10.0200. Many compare 0.60% and 1.11% before placing orders at 10.0200 or 10.0230. Explore the EMIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Emisphere Technologies, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in the past year was 10.0200. Within 9.9000 - 10.0200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.9664 helps spot resistance levels. Track Emisphere Technologies, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Emisphere Technologies, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (EMIS) over the year was 9.9000. Comparing it with the current 10.0200 and 9.9000 - 10.0200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMIS stock split?
Emisphere Technologies, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.9664, and 1.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.9664
- Open
- 9.9308
- Bid
- 10.0200
- Ask
- 10.0230
- Low
- 9.9308
- High
- 10.0200
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.11%
- Year Change
- 1.11%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev