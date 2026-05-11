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EMF: Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

21.81 USD 0.10 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMF exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.62 and at a high of 22.06.

Follow Templeton Emerging Markets Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EMF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMF stock price today?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock is priced at 21.81 today. It trades within 21.62 - 22.06, yesterday's close was 21.71, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of EMF shows these updates.

Does Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock pay dividends?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is currently valued at 21.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.72% and USD. View the chart live to track EMF movements.

How to buy EMF stock?

You can buy Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares at the current price of 21.81. Orders are usually placed near 21.81 or 22.11, while 25 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow EMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMF stock?

Investing in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.11 - 24.69 and current price 21.81. Many compare 0.69% and 6.13% before placing orders at 21.81 or 22.11. Explore the EMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the past year was 24.69. Within 15.11 - 24.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Templeton Emerging Markets Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) over the year was 15.11. Comparing it with the current 21.81 and 15.11 - 24.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMF stock split?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.71, and 39.72% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.62 22.06
Year Range
15.11 24.69
Previous Close
21.71
Open
21.94
Bid
21.81
Ask
22.11
Low
21.62
High
22.06
Volume
25
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
0.69%
6 Months Change
6.13%
Year Change
39.72%
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