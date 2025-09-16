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EDD: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S
EDD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.97 and at a high of 6.03.
Follow Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDD News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- FAX: Well-Diversified EM Fund, But Distribution Sustainability Is Questionable
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- CEF Market Weekly Review: EM Debt Gives Back Some Outperformance
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- TEI: Long-Term Potential, But May Struggle In The Short-Term
- EDD: The Rise Of Emerging Market Debt (NYSE: EDD)
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Morgan Stanley closed-end funds declare quarterly dividends
- How U.S. Dollar Weakness Could Buoy Emerging Markets
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- HIX: Interest Rate Cuts Will Put Downward Pressure On This Fund (NYSE:HIX)
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDD stock price today?
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S stock is priced at 5.98 today. It trades within 5.97 - 6.03, yesterday's close was 5.98, and trading volume reached 494. The live price chart of EDD shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S is currently valued at 5.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.26% and USD. View the chart live to track EDD movements.
How to buy EDD stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S shares at the current price of 5.98. Orders are usually placed near 5.98 or 6.28, while 494 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow EDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDD stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S involves considering the yearly range 4.96 - 6.17 and current price 5.98. Many compare 2.40% and -0.99% before placing orders at 5.98 or 6.28. Explore the EDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S stock highest prices?
The highest price of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S in the past year was 6.17. Within 4.96 - 6.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S performance using the live chart.
What are Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S (EDD) over the year was 4.96. Comparing it with the current 5.98 and 4.96 - 6.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDD stock split?
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.98, and 13.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.98
- Open
- 6.00
- Bid
- 5.98
- Ask
- 6.28
- Low
- 5.97
- High
- 6.03
- Volume
- 494
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.99%
- Year Change
- 13.26%