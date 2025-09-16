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EDD: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S

5.91 USD 0.05 (0.84%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日EDD汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点5.89和高点6.00进行交易。

关注Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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EDD新闻

常见问题解答

EDD股票今天的价格是多少？

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S股票今天的定价为5.91。它在5.89 - 6.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为5.96，交易量达到618。EDD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S股票是否支付股息？

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S目前的价值为5.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.93%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EDD走势。

如何购买EDD股票？

您可以以5.91的当前价格购买Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S股票。订单通常设置在5.91或6.21附近，而618和-1.17%显示市场活动。立即关注EDD的实时图表更新。

如何投资EDD股票？

投资Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S需要考虑年度范围4.96 - 6.17和当前价格5.91。许多人在以5.91或6.21下订单之前，会比较1.20%和。实时查看EDD价格图表，了解每日变化。

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S的最高价格是6.17。在4.96 - 6.17内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S的绩效。

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S股票的最低价格是多少？

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S（EDD）的最低价格为4.96。将其与当前的5.91和4.96 - 6.17进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EDD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

EDD股票是什么时候拆分的？

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc Morgan S历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、5.96和11.93%中可见。

日范围
5.89 6.00
年范围
4.96 6.17
前一天收盘价
5.96
开盘价
5.98
卖价
5.91
买价
6.21
最低价
5.89
最高价
6.00
交易量
618
日变化
-0.84%
月变化
1.20%
6个月变化
-2.15%
年变化
11.93%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%