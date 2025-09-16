QuotesSections
Currencies / DZZ
Back to US Stock Market

DZZ: DB Gold Double Short ETN due February 15, 2038

1.6600 USD 0.0100 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DZZ exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.6600 and at a high of 1.6810.

Follow DB Gold Double Short ETN due February 15, 2038 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
1.6600 1.6810
Year Range
1.3500 2.1900
Previous Close
1.6700
Open
1.6810
Bid
1.6600
Ask
1.6630
Low
1.6600
High
1.6810
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.60%
Month Change
-3.49%
6 Months Change
-1.31%
Year Change
-5.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%