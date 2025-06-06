Currencies / DTCK
DTCK: Davis Commodities Limited
0.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DTCK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.88 and at a high of 0.92.
Follow Davis Commodities Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DTCK News
- Davis Commodities evaluates stablecoin settlements, CFD infrastructure
- Davis Commodities stock rises on Bitcoin reserve and tokenization strategy review
- Davis Commodities evaluates stablecoin licensing amid new US regulations
- Davis Commodities reviews bitcoin reserve model and ESG tokenization plans
- Davis Commodities Explores Tokenized Agricultural Trade as U.S. Stablecoin Framework Advances
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Davis Commodities targets $100 million growth in Asian sugar trade
- Davis Commodities Limited Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
- Davis Commodities to expand operations across three continents
- # Davis Commodities to invest $30 million in blockchain and Bitcoin
- Davis Commodities Launches Digital Treasury Strategy and Blockchain-Powered Agricultural Tokenization Platform
- # Davis Commodities to invest $30 million in Bitcoin reserves, RWA tokenization
- Davis Commodities Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Consider Key Proposals
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; ABM Industries Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Nonfarm Payrolls Top Estimates - Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK), EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK)
- Davis Commodities Plans to Establish Bitcoin Reserves to Strengthen Asset Allocation
Daily Range
0.88 0.92
Year Range
0.39 1.50
- Previous Close
- 0.92
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.92
- Ask
- 1.22
- Low
- 0.88
- High
- 0.92
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 27.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.55%
- Year Change
- -12.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev