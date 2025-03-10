Currencies / DRIO
DRIO: DarioHealth Corp
6.19 USD 0.49 (7.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRIO exchange rate has changed by -7.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.94 and at a high of 6.61.
Follow DarioHealth Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRIO News
- DarioHealth stock price target lowered to $1.25 at Stifel on revenue miss
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- DarioHealth earnings beat by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth stockholders approve board proposals at annual meeting
- DarioHealth appoints Steven M. Nelson as president and chief commercial officer
- Dario and GreenKey partner to address sleep apnea market
- DarioHealth extends preferred stock conversion period
- Stifel cuts DarioHealth stock target to $1.50, maintains buy
- DarioHealth earnings beat by $0.24, revenue fell short of estimates
- DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.94 6.61
Year Range
0.41 11.13
- Previous Close
- 6.68
- Open
- 6.59
- Bid
- 6.19
- Ask
- 6.49
- Low
- 5.94
- High
- 6.61
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- -7.34%
- Month Change
- -34.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 931.67%
- Year Change
- 433.62%
