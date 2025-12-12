- Overview
DNMX: Dynamix Corp III
DNMX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.89 and at a high of 9.90.
Follow Dynamix Corp III dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DNMX stock price today?
Dynamix Corp III stock is priced at 9.89 today. It trades within 9.89 - 9.90, yesterday's close was 9.90, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of DNMX shows these updates.
Does Dynamix Corp III stock pay dividends?
Dynamix Corp III is currently valued at 9.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track DNMX movements.
How to buy DNMX stock?
You can buy Dynamix Corp III shares at the current price of 9.89. Orders are usually placed near 9.89 or 10.19, while 10 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow DNMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DNMX stock?
Investing in Dynamix Corp III involves considering the yearly range 9.89 - 9.96 and current price 9.89. Many compare -0.50% and -0.70% before placing orders at 9.89 or 10.19. Explore the DNMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dynamix Corp III stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dynamix Corp III in the past year was 9.96. Within 9.89 - 9.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dynamix Corp III performance using the live chart.
What are Dynamix Corp III stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dynamix Corp III (DNMX) over the year was 9.89. Comparing it with the current 9.89 and 9.89 - 9.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DNMX stock split?
Dynamix Corp III has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.90, and -0.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.90
- Open
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.89
- Ask
- 10.19
- Low
- 9.89
- High
- 9.90
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.70%
- Year Change
- -0.70%
