DFLV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
DFLV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.64 and at a high of 32.91.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFLV stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 32.89 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 32.80, and trading volume reached 1021. The live price chart of DFLV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 32.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.06% and USD. View the chart live to track DFLV movements.
How to buy DFLV stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 32.89. Orders are usually placed near 32.89 or 33.19, while 1021 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow DFLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFLV stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.26 - 32.99 and current price 32.89. Many compare 1.61% and 7.84% before placing orders at 32.89 or 33.19. Explore the DFLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 32.99. Within 26.26 - 32.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) over the year was 26.26. Comparing it with the current 32.89 and 26.26 - 32.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFLV stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.80, and 7.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.80
- Open
- 32.81
- Bid
- 32.89
- Ask
- 33.19
- Low
- 32.64
- High
- 32.91
- Volume
- 1.021 K
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.84%
- Year Change
- 7.06%
