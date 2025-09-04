Currencies / DBP
DBP: Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
84.40 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBP exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.32 and at a high of 84.86.
Follow Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBP News
Daily Range
84.32 84.86
Year Range
60.08 84.86
- Previous Close
- 84.36
- Open
- 84.86
- Bid
- 84.40
- Ask
- 84.70
- Low
- 84.32
- High
- 84.86
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 4.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.79%
- Year Change
- 30.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%