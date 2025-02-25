QuotesSections
CUBB
CUBB: Customers Bancorp Inc 5.375% Subordinated Notes Due 2034

21.44 USD 0.23 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CUBB exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.23 and at a high of 21.49.

Daily Range
21.23 21.49
Year Range
18.30 21.84
Previous Close
21.21
Open
21.23
Bid
21.44
Ask
21.74
Low
21.23
High
21.49
Volume
13
Daily Change
1.08%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
6.67%
Year Change
5.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%