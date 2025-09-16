QuotesSections
Currencies / CTEV
CTEV

57.83 USD 1.85 (3.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CTEV exchange rate has changed by -3.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.83 and at a high of 59.49.

Daily Range
57.83 59.49
Year Range
16.43 74.06
Previous Close
59.68
Open
59.49
Bid
57.83
Ask
58.13
Low
57.83
High
59.49
Volume
51
Daily Change
-3.10%
Month Change
-16.30%
6 Months Change
190.17%
Year Change
151.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%