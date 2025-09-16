QuotesSections
CSW
CSW

244.5200 USD 4.6600 (1.87%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CSW exchange rate has changed by -1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 243.4400 and at a high of 247.8500.

Daily Range
243.4400 247.8500
Year Range
241.9950 313.4800
Previous Close
249.1800
Open
247.0850
Bid
244.5200
Ask
244.5230
Low
243.4400
High
247.8500
Volume
83
Daily Change
-1.87%
Month Change
-9.04%
6 Months Change
-20.37%
Year Change
-20.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%