Currencies / CRON
CRON: Cronos Group Inc
2.59 USD 0.04 (1.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRON exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.53 and at a high of 2.61.
Follow Cronos Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRON News
- Cannabis Stock CRON Trades Near 52-Week High: How to Play
- What's Going On With Tilray Stock Today? - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cronos Group stock hits 52-week high at 2.72 USD
- Cronos Rallies Amidst Greater Cannabis Sector Rally Over Possible Rescheduling (CRON)
- Pot stocks soar as Trump considers marijuana reclassification
- Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cronos earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- BTCC Exchange Sets Sail for Exclusive Tokyo Summer Festival 2025 Aboard Traditional Yakatabune
- Tilray Brands Is A Buy Again (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Village Farms Stock: Time To Move To The Sidelines (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Americans Should Buy Canadian Cannabis Companies
- Cronos shareholders approve all directors at annual meeting
- Aurora Cannabis: Poland Headwinds Result In Disappointing Outlook (Rating Downgrade) (ACB)
- Altria Stock: Structural Headwinds Threaten Dividend Sustainability (NYSE:MO)
- Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
- Canary Capital seeks to launch first U.S. spot CRO ETF
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cronos Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, 'Strong' Demand For Flower Products: '2025 Is Shaping Up To Be A Transformative Year' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
- Cannabis Earnings Show Market Split: US Plant-Touching Stocks Drop, IIPR And Cronos Up - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Cannabist Company Hldgs (OTC:CBSTF)
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Bitcoin price today: inches lower to $86.7k after Mt. Gox’s massive BTC transfer
- Trump Media shares rise on ETF partnership with Crypto.com
Daily Range
2.53 2.61
Year Range
1.60 2.71
- Previous Close
- 2.55
- Open
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.59
- Ask
- 2.89
- Low
- 2.53
- High
- 2.61
- Volume
- 1.872 K
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.09%
- Year Change
- 17.73%
