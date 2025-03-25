Währungen / CRON
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CRON: Cronos Group Inc
2.67 USD 0.09 (3.49%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CRON hat sich für heute um 3.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cronos Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRON News
- Cannabis Stock CRON Trades Near 52-Week High: How to Play
- What's Going On With Tilray Stock Today? - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cronos Group stock hits 52-week high at 2.72 USD
- Cronos Rallies Amidst Greater Cannabis Sector Rally Over Possible Rescheduling (CRON)
- Pot stocks soar as Trump considers marijuana reclassification
- Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cronos earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- BTCC Exchange Sets Sail for Exclusive Tokyo Summer Festival 2025 Aboard Traditional Yakatabune
- Tilray Brands Is A Buy Again (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Village Farms Stock: Time To Move To The Sidelines (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Americans Should Buy Canadian Cannabis Companies
- Cronos shareholders approve all directors at annual meeting
- Aurora Cannabis: Poland Headwinds Result In Disappointing Outlook (Rating Downgrade) (ACB)
- Altria Stock: Structural Headwinds Threaten Dividend Sustainability (NYSE:MO)
- Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
- Canary Capital seeks to launch first U.S. spot CRO ETF
- Exit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cronos Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, 'Strong' Demand For Flower Products: '2025 Is Shaping Up To Be A Transformative Year' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
- Cannabis Earnings Show Market Split: US Plant-Touching Stocks Drop, IIPR And Cronos Up - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Cannabist Company Hldgs (OTC:CBSTF)
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Cannabis Investors Should Sell Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Bitcoin price today: inches lower to $86.7k after Mt. Gox’s massive BTC transfer
- Trump Media shares rise on ETF partnership with Crypto.com
Tagesspanne
2.56 2.71
Jahresspanne
1.60 2.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.58
- Eröffnung
- 2.58
- Bid
- 2.67
- Ask
- 2.97
- Tief
- 2.56
- Hoch
- 2.71
- Volumen
- 2.299 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 47.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 21.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K