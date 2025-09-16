Currencies / CL
CL: Colgate-Palmolive Company
81.57 USD 0.58 (0.71%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CL exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.41 and at a high of 82.46.
Follow Colgate-Palmolive Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
81.41 82.46
Year Range
81.41 103.82
- Previous Close
- 82.15
- Open
- 82.34
- Bid
- 81.57
- Ask
- 81.87
- Low
- 81.41
- High
- 82.46
- Volume
- 3.248 K
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -3.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.62%
- Year Change
- -21.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%