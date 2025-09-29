- Overview
CIMP: CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP
CIMP exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.98 and at a high of 25.03.
Follow CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CIMP stock price today?
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock is priced at 25.03 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 24.99, and trading volume reached 112. The live price chart of CIMP shows these updates.
Does CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock pay dividends?
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP is currently valued at 25.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.05% and USD. View the chart live to track CIMP movements.
How to buy CIMP stock?
You can buy CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP shares at the current price of 25.03. Orders are usually placed near 25.03 or 25.33, while 112 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow CIMP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIMP stock?
Investing in CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP involves considering the yearly range 24.77 - 25.00 and current price 25.03. Many compare 1.05% and 1.05% before placing orders at 25.03 or 25.33. Explore the CIMP price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 25.00. Within 24.77 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIMP) over the year was 24.77. Comparing it with the current 25.03 and 24.77 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIMP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIMP stock split?
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.99, and 1.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.99
- Open
- 25.00
- Bid
- 25.03
- Ask
- 25.33
- Low
- 24.98
- High
- 25.03
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.05%
- Year Change
- 1.05%
