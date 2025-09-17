QuotesSections
Currencies / CDIOW
CDIOW: Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.0195 USD 0.0002 (1.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CDIOW exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0195 and at a high of 0.0211.

Follow Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0195 0.0211
Year Range
0.0100 0.1800
Previous Close
0.0197
Open
0.0210
Bid
0.0195
Ask
0.0225
Low
0.0195
High
0.0211
Volume
6
Daily Change
-1.02%
Month Change
-7.14%
6 Months Change
-35.64%
Year Change
-30.36%
