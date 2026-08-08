QuotesSections
Currencies / BULL
Back to US Stock Market

BULL: Webull Corporation - Class A

7.32 USD 0.10 (1.39%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BULL exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.23 and at a high of 7.44.

Follow Webull Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Trading Applications for BULL

Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
Reversal Radar Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger. PRODUCT OVERVIEW ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals. Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model bas
FREE
BKT ZeroFlow
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT ZeroFlow A multi-timeframe trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines a Zero Lag EMA with ATR volatility bands to identify trend direction across five timeframes simultaneously. BKT ZeroFlow is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It applies a Zero Lag EMA smoothed by ATR-based volatility bands to determine whether the market is in a bullish or bearish phase. Trend-flip arrows mark the moment price crosses the band boundary, while entry arrows appear on pullbacks within the conf
FREE
Liquidity Sweeps
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5                           Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool OVERVIEW The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed  to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based  on ICT (Inne
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Pheonix Delta
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
This Phoenix Delta Lite indicator is an institutional-grade order flow and trend-following tool. It combines Volume Delta Analysis with EMA-based Trend filtering to identify where "Big Money" is moving in real-time. Indicator Description The tool provides a dual-layer analysis of the market: Volume Delta Histogram: Unlike standard volume, this calculates the net difference between buying and selling pressure within each candle. If the bar is Teal, buyers are in control; if Orange-Red, sellers a
FREE

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BULL stock price today?

Webull Corporation - Class A stock is priced at 7.32 today. It trades within 7.23 - 7.44, yesterday's close was 7.22, and trading volume reached 5544. The live price chart of BULL shows these updates.

Does Webull Corporation - Class A stock pay dividends?

Webull Corporation - Class A is currently valued at 7.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.49% and USD. View the chart live to track BULL movements.

How to buy BULL stock?

You can buy Webull Corporation - Class A shares at the current price of 7.32. Orders are usually placed near 7.32 or 7.62, while 5544 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow BULL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BULL stock?

Investing in Webull Corporation - Class A involves considering the yearly range 4.50 - 8.35 and current price 7.32. Many compare 3.39% and 29.79% before placing orders at 7.32 or 7.62. Explore the BULL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Webull Corporation - Class A stock highest prices?

The highest price of Webull Corporation - Class A in the past year was 8.35. Within 4.50 - 8.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Webull Corporation - Class A performance using the live chart.

What are Webull Corporation - Class A stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Webull Corporation - Class A (BULL) over the year was 4.50. Comparing it with the current 7.32 and 4.50 - 8.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BULL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BULL stock split?

Webull Corporation - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.22, and 24.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
7.23 7.44
Year Range
4.50 8.35
Previous Close
7.22
Open
7.33
Bid
7.32
Ask
7.62
Low
7.23
High
7.44
Volume
5.544 K
Daily Change
1.39%
Month Change
3.39%
6 Months Change
29.79%
Year Change
24.49%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev