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BULD: Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
BULD exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.68 and at a high of 36.88.
Follow Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BULD stock price today?
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock is priced at 36.85 today. It trades within 36.68 - 36.88, yesterday's close was 36.26, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of BULD shows these updates.
Does Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF is currently valued at 36.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 61.84% and USD. View the chart live to track BULD movements.
How to buy BULD stock?
You can buy Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF shares at the current price of 36.85. Orders are usually placed near 36.85 or 37.15, while 11 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow BULD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BULD stock?
Investing in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.76 - 38.50 and current price 36.85. Many compare 7.53% and 25.04% before placing orders at 36.85 or 37.15. Explore the BULD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF in the past year was 38.50. Within 22.76 - 38.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) over the year was 22.76. Comparing it with the current 36.85 and 22.76 - 38.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BULD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BULD stock split?
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.26, and 61.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.26
- Open
- 36.68
- Bid
- 36.85
- Ask
- 37.15
- Low
- 36.68
- High
- 36.88
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- 7.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.04%
- Year Change
- 61.84%