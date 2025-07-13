Currencies / BMAR
BMAR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March
51.29 USD 0.06 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMAR exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.25 and at a high of 51.30.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BMAR News
Daily Range
51.25 51.30
Year Range
40.94 51.35
- Previous Close
- 51.35
- Open
- 51.29
- Bid
- 51.29
- Ask
- 51.59
- Low
- 51.25
- High
- 51.30
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.15%
- Year Change
- 14.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev