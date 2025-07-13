QuotazioniSezioni
BMAR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March

51.47 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BMAR ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.40 e ad un massimo di 51.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.40 51.51
Intervallo Annuale
40.94 51.51
Chiusura Precedente
51.40
Apertura
51.42
Bid
51.47
Ask
51.77
Minimo
51.40
Massimo
51.51
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
2.71%
Variazione Semestrale
13.55%
Variazione Annuale
15.07%
