QuotesSections
Currencies / BKEM
Back to US Stock Market

BKEM: BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

73.15 USD 0.38 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKEM exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.94 and at a high of 73.32.

Follow BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKEM News

Daily Range
72.94 73.32
Year Range
52.26 73.32
Previous Close
72.77
Open
73.04
Bid
73.15
Ask
73.45
Low
72.94
High
73.32
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.52%
Month Change
6.29%
6 Months Change
21.13%
Year Change
15.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev