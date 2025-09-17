Currencies / BEATW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BEATW: Heartbeam Inc - Warrant
0.2409 USD 0.0089 (3.84%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEATW exchange rate has changed by 3.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2320 and at a high of 0.2409.
Follow Heartbeam Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.2320 0.2409
Year Range
0.2028 0.9501
- Previous Close
- 0.2320
- Open
- 0.2320
- Bid
- 0.2409
- Ask
- 0.2439
- Low
- 0.2320
- High
- 0.2409
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 3.84%
- Month Change
- -7.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -52.73%
- Year Change
- -59.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev